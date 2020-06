9089 Sw 129th Ln

Amenities

PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD. WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, AND INCLUDES STORAGE UNIT. 2 PARKING SPACES DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF UNIT. AMENITIES INCLUDE: SECURITY ENTRANCE, POOL, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURT, A BEAUTIFUL LAKE, AND DOG PARK. CLOSE DISTANCE TO FALLS SHOPPING MALL, PUBLIX AND METRO BUS STATION OFF US 1. UNIT TO BE PAINTED PRIOR TO TENANT TAKING OCCUPANCY. NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.