Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A MUST SEE!!!...Great unit with 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths updated in highly-sought and gated Villa Castillo. The unit has a spacious floor plan/ master upstairs/ fenced patio great for gatherings, spacious bedrooms including walk-in closet in master bedroom; family room encompasses the warmth the floor was designed for. Many other details that is will make you move in as soon as you visit it. The Community offers a clubhouse and swimming pool. Enjoy this lovely and secure community near major highways, shops and excellent schools. Call for an appointment and fall in love with this wonderful property in a resort-like community.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8914-sw-108th-pl-miami-fl/179437

Property Id 179437



No Pets Allowed



