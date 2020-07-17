8790 SW 85th St

Amenities

This completely remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home is centrally located across Baptist Hospital in the Dadeland neighborhood in Miami. Single family homes are rarely available for lease in this neighborhood, due to the high demand by families looking to live in a great neighborhood typically dominated by homeowners. Boasting an open floor-plan spread over its 2,221 sqft, the home also impact windows and doors, new porcelain floors, new open kitchen, with top of the line appliances, new AC, and entirely renovated bathrooms, making this home perfectly built for modern living. Additionally, the home has an enormous two-car garage, where the new washer and dryers are located. Minutes from the Downtown Dadeland, the Palmetto Hwy, its location provides easy access to the entire city.