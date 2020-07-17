All apartments in Kendall
8790 SW 85th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

8790 SW 85th St

8790 Southwest 85th Street · (305) 726-5818
Location

8790 Southwest 85th Street, Kendall, FL 33173
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home is centrally located across Baptist Hospital in the Dadeland neighborhood in Miami. Single family homes are rarely available for lease in this neighborhood, due to the high demand by families looking to live in a great neighborhood typically dominated by homeowners. Boasting an open floor-plan spread over its 2,221 sqft, the home also impact windows and doors, new porcelain floors, new open kitchen, with top of the line appliances, new AC, and entirely renovated bathrooms, making this home perfectly built for modern living. Additionally, the home has an enormous two-car garage, where the new washer and dryers are located. Minutes from the Downtown Dadeland, the Palmetto Hwy, its location provides easy access to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8790 SW 85th St have any available units?
8790 SW 85th St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8790 SW 85th St have?
Some of 8790 SW 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8790 SW 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
8790 SW 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8790 SW 85th St pet-friendly?
No, 8790 SW 85th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 8790 SW 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 8790 SW 85th St offers parking.
Does 8790 SW 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8790 SW 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8790 SW 85th St have a pool?
No, 8790 SW 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 8790 SW 85th St have accessible units?
No, 8790 SW 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8790 SW 85th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8790 SW 85th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8790 SW 85th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8790 SW 85th St has units with air conditioning.
