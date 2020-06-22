12963 SW 95th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful updated townhouse in convenient Falls neighborhood. Gated community with pool overlooking golf course. Meticulously maintained with a remodeled kitchen, tile floors downstairs and easy care laminate floors upstairs. Eat in kitchen and laundry with full size front loading washer and dryer. Large shady fenced yard, private yet in walking distance to the YMCA and Falls shopping. Publix, and Post Office. Desirable Vineland K-8 and Palmetto Middle schools are nearby. Complete with 2 private parking spots in front of home. Domestic pets under twenty five pounds will be considered. If your heart is set on relaxed living in a beautifully maintained community, this immaculate townhouse has it all. Tenant occupied. Please call listing agent to show.