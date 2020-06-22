All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

12963 SW 95th Ave

12963 Southwest 95th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12963 Southwest 95th Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful updated townhouse in convenient Falls neighborhood. Gated community with pool overlooking golf course. Meticulously maintained with a remodeled kitchen, tile floors downstairs and easy care laminate floors upstairs. Eat in kitchen and laundry with full size front loading washer and dryer. Large shady fenced yard, private yet in walking distance to the YMCA and Falls shopping. Publix, and Post Office. Desirable Vineland K-8 and Palmetto Middle schools are nearby. Complete with 2 private parking spots in front of home. Domestic pets under twenty five pounds will be considered. If your heart is set on relaxed living in a beautifully maintained community, this immaculate townhouse has it all. Tenant occupied. Please call listing agent to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have any available units?
12963 SW 95th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall, FL.
What amenities does 12963 SW 95th Ave have?
Some of 12963 SW 95th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12963 SW 95th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12963 SW 95th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12963 SW 95th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12963 SW 95th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12963 SW 95th Ave does offer parking.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12963 SW 95th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12963 SW 95th Ave has a pool.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12963 SW 95th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12963 SW 95th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12963 SW 95th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12963 SW 95th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
