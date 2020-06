Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Spacious and newly renovated 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the gated community of SHADYWOOD VILLAS. Living, dining, family room overlooking private pool in screened patio (pool maintenance included in rent) and wooden deck. Freshly painted, great for entertainment. Full size washer and dryer in kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs with updated master bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest half bath downstairs. New laminated floors in all bedrooms and tiled floors elsewhere. Recently installed A/C.