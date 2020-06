Amenities

Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive. This rental unit features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets, countertops, new stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer, updated bathroom and spacious yard. The community is gated with large community pool. Centrally located close to shopping, major highways and reputable schools. This one will not last. Schedule your touring today.