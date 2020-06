Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

1 MINUTE AWAY FROM TURNIPIKE EXPRESWAY. 8 MINUTES FROM MDCC.

CERAMIC AND WOOD FLOORS.