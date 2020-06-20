All apartments in Kendall
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

10907 SW 75th Ter

10907 Southwest 75th Terrace · (305) 992-1089
Location

10907 Southwest 75th Terrace, Kendall, FL 33173
Lago Mar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the lush tree and foliage landscaped community of Chardonnay. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms features an open floor plan. The first floor features a spacious living/dining area and one bedroom and updated bathroom. On the second floor you have two bedrooms each with their own fully updated bathroom. The community of Chardonnay is centrally located in Kendall with easy access to 88th, the Turnpike, 874, and the Palmetto. Relax by the community pool / hot tub, enjoy a game of tennis on the weekends or walk to your local park. Plenty of parking is available for residents and guest alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have any available units?
10907 SW 75th Ter has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10907 SW 75th Ter have?
Some of 10907 SW 75th Ter's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10907 SW 75th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10907 SW 75th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10907 SW 75th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10907 SW 75th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10907 SW 75th Ter does offer parking.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10907 SW 75th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10907 SW 75th Ter has a pool.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have accessible units?
No, 10907 SW 75th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10907 SW 75th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10907 SW 75th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10907 SW 75th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
