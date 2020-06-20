10907 SW 75th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to the lush tree and foliage landscaped community of Chardonnay. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms features an open floor plan. The first floor features a spacious living/dining area and one bedroom and updated bathroom. On the second floor you have two bedrooms each with their own fully updated bathroom. The community of Chardonnay is centrally located in Kendall with easy access to 88th, the Turnpike, 874, and the Palmetto. Relax by the community pool / hot tub, enjoy a game of tennis on the weekends or walk to your local park. Plenty of parking is available for residents and guest alike.