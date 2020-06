Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Gardens of Kendall! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit offers a split floorplan and master suite walk-in closet. The family room features wall to wall sliding doors with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been refinished with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the spacious West facing balcony. There is a dedicated laundry room on each floor. Lots of storage space and natural light! This will go quick!