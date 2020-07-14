6375 Riverwalk Lane

Amenities
Nice appointed 2 story townhome w/ 2 master suits w/ private balconies. 2.5 BA, Impact Windows, Full Washer & Dryer on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring upstairs and 20 inch tile downstairs. Screen cover patio. Free Cable/Internet included Riverwalk is a boater friendly community with ocean access offering common area docks, 3 community pools, tennis courts, kids playground and basketball court. Location is seconds from Jupiter West Shopping Plaza, Chasewood and a short drive to Jupiter's beaches and I-95