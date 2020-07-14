All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 6375 Riverwalk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
6375 Riverwalk Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

6375 Riverwalk Lane

6375 Riverwalk Lane · (561) 309-3571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6375 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Nice appointed 2 story townhome w/ 2 master suits w/ private balconies. 2.5 BA, Impact Windows, Full Washer & Dryer on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring upstairs and 20 inch tile downstairs. Screen cover patio. Free Cable/Internet included Riverwalk is a boater friendly community with ocean access offering common area docks, 3 community pools, tennis courts, kids playground and basketball court. Location is seconds from Jupiter West Shopping Plaza, Chasewood and a short drive to Jupiter's beaches and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have any available units?
6375 Riverwalk Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have?
Some of 6375 Riverwalk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6375 Riverwalk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6375 Riverwalk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6375 Riverwalk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6375 Riverwalk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane offer parking?
No, 6375 Riverwalk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6375 Riverwalk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6375 Riverwalk Lane has a pool.
Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have accessible units?
No, 6375 Riverwalk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6375 Riverwalk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6375 Riverwalk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6375 Riverwalk Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity