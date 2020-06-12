Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
189 Moccasin Trail N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jupiter Village
1 Unit Available
209 Palmetto Court
209 Palmetto Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
994 sqft
Welcome to the highly desirable Jupiter Village. Nestled on a beautiful lot with plenty of serene landscape and privacy, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
810 Bella Vista Court S
810 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
Immaculate and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located only 500 yards from Jupiter beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1477 Via De La Palma
1477 Via De La Palma, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Gorgeous unit in a peaceful neighborhood, tiled flooring, lots of natural lights from the sliding glass doors, the new kitchen has granite countertop and tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, cozy garden walking distance

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1801 Mainsail Cir
1801 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unfurnished pet friendly condo with 17 foot vaulted ceilings FEELS HUGE! Sunny south exposure in a quiet area of community = private balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Street
231 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom home in the heart of Jupiter. Completely renovated home with new kitchen cabinets. Remodeled bathroom. Nice spacious fenced in yard. No pets. No more then 2 adults will be accepted.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1071 Keystone Drive
1071 Keystone Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1178 sqft
Beautifully renovated and convenient GROUND FLOOR unit... Located in the Indian Creek golf course community of Keystone. 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Baths with Golf Course views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2401 Marina Isle Way
2401 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1313 sqft
Wi-Fi included! Beautiful condo with updated kitchen close to beach, shopping and restaurants! Granite counters, updated cabinets, newer appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2605 26th Court
2605 26th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1236 sqft
LOVELY BLUFFS TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE SUNNY LOCATION. TILED 1ST FLOOR, WOOD-LOOK 2ND FLOOR. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY WITH OLYMPIC SIZE SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS PICKELBALL, PUTTING GREEN, BOCCE BALL.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
1102 Clubhouse Circle
1102 Clubhouse Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1280 sqft
2020 off-season available October 1 - Nov 30, 2020 @ $2,000/mo and in-season Dec 2020- Apr 2021@$4,500 per/month. Minimum 90 days.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 Palm Avenue
275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Terrace
1 Unit Available
1801 S Us Highway 1
1801 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located on US Hwy 1 and Ocean Way between Indiantown Road and the Bluffs Square, Oceanside Terrace Condo is a gated community surrounded by beautifully mature landscaping.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Balcony
    Jupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GymJupiter Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Jupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Cheap PlacesJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
    Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
    Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
    Florida Atlantic University