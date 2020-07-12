116 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jupiter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
81 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Olympus
132 Pegasus Drive
132 Pegasus Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2323 sqft
LIVING THE DREAM, JUPITER'S PREMIER SEASIDE COMMUNITY ''OLYMPUS'' DEEDED BEACH PATH, TENNIS COURT, NEAR GOLF,SHOPPING, RESTAURTANTS, CARLIN PARK, HEART TRAIL, RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, AND ATTRACTIONS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
189 Moccasin Trl N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
FULLY UPDATED JUPITER TOWNHOUSE 2-2-1 - Property Id: 247870 Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, THAT IS MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sea Plum
121 Seagrape Drive 204
121 Seagrape Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570 Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter! Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
146 Hampton Circle
146 Hampton Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1975 sqft
This is a beautiful DiVosta built 1-story 3BR/2BA/2CG single family home in the highly desirable neighborhood in Jupiter.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
4822 Chancellor Dr. 12
4822 Chancellor Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Charming 1bed/1bath For Rent Starting 8/1-Abacoa! - Property Id: 311145 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the desirable Village at Abacoa! Newer carpet in bedroom, tile in living area, and plenty of light!!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2030 sqft
Great unit within walking distance of beautiful beach, pier, park and restaurants. Main bedroom suite has king size bed and is on the main level. Two additional bedrooms on the second level, huge loft area with bed, sofa and tv.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
103 Seashore Drive
103 Seashore Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2209 sqft
Walking distance to Ocean. Screen enclosed back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cinquez Park
17735 Carver Avenue
17735 Carver Avenue, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2033 sqft
Gorgeous ''like new'' Key West style home in the heart of Jupiter. Fine Finishes include wood tile flooring, white shaker kitchen, vaulted ceilings, master en-suite with freestanding tub. Large backyard that boasts plenty of room for activities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Village
169 Greentree Circle
169 Greentree Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Stunning single family home located in the heart of Jupiter near all the action. No detail or expense has been overlooked.

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
408 Mainsail Circle
408 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1897 sqft
This Designer decorated, Fully furnished 2 story Condo is truly just steps from the Beach. Turnkey, simply bring your bathing suit & Golf clubs. Enjoy Ocean Views from the 2nd Master suite upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
162 Hampton Place
162 Hampton Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a centrally located well maintained community with great schools. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home ready to move right in.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Plum
155 Indian Creek Parkway
155 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Very Desirable 3 story Corner Unit, Light & Bright across from Preserve with 3 Bedrooms, 2.2 Baths, 2 Car Garage. First floor has large Den/Office you could use as a 4th Bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Antigua
1575 Frederick Small Road
1575 Frederick Small Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1290 sqft
This perfect town house in Abacoa is freshly painted, professionally cleaned and move-in ready. This town home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and an attached one car garage and is a close distance to the community pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
City Guide for Jupiter, FL

Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."

Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jupiter, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jupiter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

