116 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with parking
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 39
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 85
1 of 46
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 13
Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."
Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jupiter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.