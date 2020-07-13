Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
80 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
149 Beach Summit Court
149 Beach Summit Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1889 sqft
Walk To Beach!! Furnished Seasonal rental at The Ridge At The Bluffs, 3 Br. 2 Ba. Garage. Mexican tile floors, master has separate roman tub and separate shower, walk-in closet. Covered screened patio overlooks private garden.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Just Minutes from the Beach - Property Id: 313287 This newly renovated two bed two bath condo is your ideal beach house destination during your stay in Jupiter Fl.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Olympus
132 Pegasus Drive
132 Pegasus Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2323 sqft
LIVING THE DREAM, JUPITER'S PREMIER SEASIDE COMMUNITY ''OLYMPUS'' DEEDED BEACH PATH, TENNIS COURT, NEAR GOLF,SHOPPING, RESTAURTANTS, CARLIN PARK, HEART TRAIL, RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, AND ATTRACTIONS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Botanica
186 Botanica Drive
186 Botanica Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE RETREAT UNIT ONLY! NO PETS. This large guest house/retreat is one of only a hand-full in the community and features large living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom set in picturesque Botanica.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sea Plum
121 Seagrape Drive 204
121 Seagrape Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570 Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter! Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony,

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
717 S Us Highway 1
717 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse style 2 story unit with 2 master bedrooms! No carpet for better indoor air quality! Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite, pass thru to dining area. Views small lake/pond with fountain water feature.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
4784 S Central Boulevard
4784 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED-Rare 1/1 in The Village at Abacoa, situated with a balcony on the park setting, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO POOL, FITNESS, MAILBOXES quiet section off Central Blvd.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6375 Riverwalk Lane
6375 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
Nice appointed 2 story townhome w/ 2 master suits w/ private balconies. 2.5 BA, Impact Windows, Full Washer & Dryer on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring upstairs and 20 inch tile downstairs. Screen cover patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2030 sqft
Great unit within walking distance of beautiful beach, pier, park and restaurants. Main bedroom suite has king size bed and is on the main level. Two additional bedrooms on the second level, huge loft area with bed, sofa and tv.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
2303 23rd Court
2303 23rd Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Fantastic Lakes at the Bluffs community that is located in fabulous Jupiter/Juno beaches area that's walking distance to beaches, stores and community pool. This 2 bed/ 2.1 bath townhome is completely tiled downstairs stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sims Creek
110 N Delaware Boulevard
110 North Delaware Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in an excellent location. Updated, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Large patio with lovely landscaping, furniture and charcoal grill. Your own private oasis. Fully furnished, turnkey unit. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 85

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2000 S Highway A1a
2000 S A1a, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1883 sqft
Destination you have been searching for. Oceanfront view in most rooms! Morning sunrises, palm trees, ocean breezes! Decorated 2019 in Modern Contemporary design. Ocean Club is a private gated residence with on site management.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
Fabulous neighborhood of Jupiter Plantation. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, fenced patio (patio & balconies freshly painted). New hurricane accordion shutters. Carpets professional cleaned, freshly painted interior and exterior. Newer refrigerator & dryer.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
408 Mainsail Circle
408 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1897 sqft
This Designer decorated, Fully furnished 2 story Condo is truly just steps from the Beach. Turnkey, simply bring your bathing suit & Golf clubs. Enjoy Ocean Views from the 2nd Master suite upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
117 Bent Arrow Drive
117 Bent Arrow Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Remodeled villa with big screened patio in the lovely neighborhood of Indian Creek. Swim & Tennis membership included. Kitchen and baths & appliances redone in 2018. Washer & Dryer 2019.Owner/agent.

July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased significantly over the past month

Jupiter rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,283 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,615 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Jupiter throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    Rent growth in Jupiter has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,615 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jupiter remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Memphis (+0.5%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $837, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

