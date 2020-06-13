Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 AM

136 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Yacht Club
1 Unit Available
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
260 Bella Vista Court N
260 Bella Vista Court North, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1640 sqft
Rare annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern view over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside on Loxahatchee
1 Unit Available
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
860 Bella Vista Court S
860 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1640 sqft
JAN/FEB/MARCH/APRIL 2020 Weeklies off season $1,000 a week. A block from 3 miles of glorious beaches is this Magnificent 2nd floor townhome nestled directly on Carlin Park with peaceful east views of park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
275 Palm Avenue
275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
400 Fern Street
400 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
400 Fern Street Apt #A, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
276 Murcia Drive
276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Riverwalk
1 Unit Available
6215 Riverwalk Lane
6215 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
6215 Riverwalk Lane Apt #1, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Antigua
1 Unit Available
4198 St Lukes Lane
4198 Saint Lukes Ln, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1310 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome is fully furnished - just bring your suitcase! Light & bright with new furnishings and renovated interior, walk to the clubhouse pool and just minutes to the beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2201 Marina Isle Way
2201 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1385 sqft
Fabulous views of the intracoastal, updates, nicely furnished, large 2/2, close to pool, beach, tennis, shopping and dining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2913 29th Court
2913 29th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1236 sqft
Fabulously updated and furnished pet-friendly (one pet up to 25 lbs) townhome! Washer dryer in the townhome, kitchen and baths all beautifully updated with new cabinets, stainless appliances. Fully furnished turnkey.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
205 Mainsail Circle
205 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED & TURN KEY W/ GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEWS FROM MASTER BEDROOM. LOCATED IN A FANTASTIC VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION - SEA COLONY! WALK TO THE BEACH. SIT OUT ON THE BACK DECK AND ENJOY STUNNING SUNRISES AND THE SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
717 S Us S Highway 1
717 S US Highway 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR, Annual, Off season, or seasonal. furnished/turnkey, water and cable included in rent.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
1127 E Seminole Avenue
1127 East Seminole Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Month 1 Day Min, while Governors Order is in Effect Walk to the Beach! Gated Community featuring Clubhouse with Pool.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

