Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:56 PM

64 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
3 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
186 Botanica Drive
186 Botanica Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE RETREAT UNIT ONLY! NO PETS. This large guest house/retreat is one of only a hand-full in the community and features large living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom set in picturesque Botanica.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
353 S Us Highway 1
353 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,500
1347 sqft
APRIL AVAILABLE at discounted off season rate!! Modern remodeled lake view 1/1.5 condo in Jupiter Bay! Walk to the beach, dining, restaurants and entertainment. Condo features washer, dryer, and screened patio.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
4784 S Central Boulevard
4784 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
596 sqft
Great 1st Floor Unit on Gardenway area, near clubhouse and pool in heart of downtown Abacoa. Parking is adjacent to unit. Tenant pays water, sewer & electric. Cable & internet are provided by Assoc. & incl in rent.

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
276 Murcia Drive
276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S US HIGHWAY
1605 S US Hwy, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1605 S US HIGHWAY in Jupiter. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
116 Spikerush Road
116 Spikerush Road, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
The perfect winter escape! Located in a beautiful eastern community- just short 5 minute ride to Jupiter beaches. Private, detached one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with full kitchen and washer / dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood Circle E
1109 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1109 Myrtlewood Circle E in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
9703 Patricia Lane
9703 Patricia Lane, Jupiter Farms, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,895
5812 sqft
Annual or seasonal rental (rates will vary). Landlord is willing to add value to the property with fencing, gravel driveway, etc to suit tenant's needs, but this will vary the rate of rental. 5 acres with 12 stall CBS barn.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E
3303 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
884 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mirasol
31 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
715 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

