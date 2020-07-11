Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:41 AM

125 Luxury Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
82 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Olympus
132 Pegasus Drive
132 Pegasus Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2323 sqft
LIVING THE DREAM, JUPITER'S PREMIER SEASIDE COMMUNITY ''OLYMPUS'' DEEDED BEACH PATH, TENNIS COURT, NEAR GOLF,SHOPPING, RESTAURTANTS, CARLIN PARK, HEART TRAIL, RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, AND ATTRACTIONS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Just Minutes from the Beach - Property Id: 313287 This newly renovated two bed two bath condo is your ideal beach house destination during your stay in Jupiter Fl.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
146 Hampton Circle
146 Hampton Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1975 sqft
This is a beautiful DiVosta built 1-story 3BR/2BA/2CG single family home in the highly desirable neighborhood in Jupiter.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
1901 Marina Isle Way
1901 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1385 sqft
Monthly cleaning included in rent! Enjoy vibrant living in this peaceful ground floor condo on the Intracoastal Waterway, close to gorgeous beach, restaurants and shops! Looking for a furnished seasonal tenant! No expense spared in this completely

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle
1003 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2030 sqft
Great unit within walking distance of beautiful beach, pier, park and restaurants. Main bedroom suite has king size bed and is on the main level. Two additional bedrooms on the second level, huge loft area with bed, sofa and tv.

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
103 Seashore Drive
103 Seashore Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2209 sqft
Walking distance to Ocean. Screen enclosed back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cinquez Park
17735 Carver Avenue
17735 Carver Avenue, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2033 sqft
Gorgeous ''like new'' Key West style home in the heart of Jupiter. Fine Finishes include wood tile flooring, white shaker kitchen, vaulted ceilings, master en-suite with freestanding tub. Large backyard that boasts plenty of room for activities.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Mangrove Bay
129 Mangrove Bay Way
129 Mangrove Bay Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk through at https://youtu.be/fgDLnUsivEQ 1 story FURNISHED ONLY villa with the largest floor plan in this 55 plus community and direct views of the Intracoastal Waterway from several rooms and the screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Village
169 Greentree Circle
169 Greentree Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Stunning single family home located in the heart of Jupiter near all the action. No detail or expense has been overlooked.

1 of 85

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2000 S Highway A1a
2000 S A1a, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1883 sqft
Destination you have been searching for. Oceanfront view in most rooms! Morning sunrises, palm trees, ocean breezes! Decorated 2019 in Modern Contemporary design. Ocean Club is a private gated residence with on site management.

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
408 Mainsail Circle
408 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1897 sqft
This Designer decorated, Fully furnished 2 story Condo is truly just steps from the Beach. Turnkey, simply bring your bathing suit & Golf clubs. Enjoy Ocean Views from the 2nd Master suite upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
162 Hampton Place
162 Hampton Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a centrally located well maintained community with great schools. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home ready to move right in.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Yacht Club
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
Situated in the luxurious Jupiter Yacht Club, this bright and elegant corner unit provides unrivaled panoramic Intracoastal and Marina views, and awe-inspiring sunsets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
101 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
101 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1385 sqft
Beautifully furnished updated end unit on the first floor. Open kitchen with granite counters, impact glass, nice size open balcony and tile floor throughout. Ocean is across just across the street. Owner will pay $500 community deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Antigua
4126 Oyster Pond Way
4126 Oyster Pond Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2193 sqft
Incredibly spacious, light and bright 3 story townhouse is available now for occupancy. This 3/3.

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Place
603 Dakota Drive
603 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1822 sqft
Come see this exceptional townhome for Rent in the heart of Jupiter with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. painted with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood flooring on the second floor and crown molding thru-out.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
119 Ocean Dunes Circle
119 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1711 sqft
AVAILABLE 11-01-20 TO 5-15-21. 2 MASTER SUITES & BONUS ROOM W/QUEEN SOFA SLEEPER, (SLEEP 6). HOUSE TRULY SHOWS LIKE A QUAINT SEASIDE COTTAGE. JUST 2 BLOCKS TO JUPITER BEACH, SHORT WALK TO PIER, PARK, GROCERY,RESTAURANTS, BANKS, ETC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Newhaven at Abacoa
118 Sweet Bay Circle
118 Sweet Bay Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2595 sqft
Beautiful DiVosta built home in the heart of New Haven at Abacoa. The southern facing front patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard and is directly across from the community pool and clubhouse.

July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased significantly over the past month

Jupiter rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,283 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,615 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Jupiter throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    Rent growth in Jupiter has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,615 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jupiter remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Memphis (+0.5%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $837, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Garage
    Jupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GymJupiter Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Jupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Cheap PlacesJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
    Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
    Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
    Florida Atlantic University