Last updated June 12 2020

232 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.

Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
189 Moccasin Trail N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities.

Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.

Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
810 Bella Vista Court S
810 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
Immaculate and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located only 500 yards from Jupiter beach.

Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1477 Via De La Palma
1477 Via De La Palma, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Gorgeous unit in a peaceful neighborhood, tiled flooring, lots of natural lights from the sliding glass doors, the new kitchen has granite countertop and tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, cozy garden walking distance

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1801 Mainsail Cir
1801 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unfurnished pet friendly condo with 17 foot vaulted ceilings FEELS HUGE! Sunny south exposure in a quiet area of community = private balcony.

Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1071 Keystone Drive
1071 Keystone Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1178 sqft
Beautifully renovated and convenient GROUND FLOOR unit... Located in the Indian Creek golf course community of Keystone. 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Baths with Golf Course views.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2401 Marina Isle Way
2401 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1313 sqft
Wi-Fi included! Beautiful condo with updated kitchen close to beach, shopping and restaurants! Granite counters, updated cabinets, newer appliances.

Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
1102 Clubhouse Circle
1102 Clubhouse Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1280 sqft
2020 off-season available October 1 - Nov 30, 2020 @ $2,000/mo and in-season Dec 2020- Apr 2021@$4,500 per/month. Minimum 90 days.

Ocean Terrace
1 Unit Available
1801 S Us Highway 1
1801 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located on US Hwy 1 and Ocean Way between Indiantown Road and the Bluffs Square, Oceanside Terrace Condo is a gated community surrounded by beautifully mature landscaping.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1401 Tidal Pointe Boulevard
1401 Tidal Pointe Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Southwest Exposure marina view. Perfection in peace and serenity. Baby steps to Pool and Tennis. Excellent location in The Bluffs Marina. The Marina At The Bluffs Condominiums are perfectly placed on the Intracoastal Waterway, 0.

Town Center
1 Unit Available
1200 Town Center Drive
1200 Town Center Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
1200 Town Center Drive Apt #209, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is the unit you had oped to find.

1 Unit Available
275 Murcia Drive
275 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1281 sqft
GREAT QUIET LOCATION. WELL KEPT CONDO WITH LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE RIGHT BENEATH THE CONDO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS SCHOOL . GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT CLOSETS. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 S Seas Drive
401 South Seas Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1385 sqft
Enjoy the amazing ocean views from you living room. kitchen. dining room, master bedroom and balcony. Not only does this unit overlook the ocean it overlooks an expansive lawn, swimming pool and club area.

Seabrook Place
1 Unit Available
206 Seabreeze Circle
206 Seabreeze Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
6 Seabreeze Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Town Center
1 Unit Available
4812 S. Central Blvd
4812 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1101 sqft
4812 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Riverwalk
1 Unit Available
6215 Riverwalk Lane
6215 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
6215 Riverwalk Lane Apt #1, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Enjoy life ON the beach in this beautifully updated and decorated oceanfront condo now available for off-season rental. Minimum 90 days. Sorry, but no pets allowed, per condo rules.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2201 Marina Isle Way
2201 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1385 sqft
Fabulous views of the intracoastal, updates, nicely furnished, large 2/2, close to pool, beach, tennis, shopping and dining.

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

