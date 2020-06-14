Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jupiter renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
776 Dakota Drive
776 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1716 sqft
776 Dakota Drive, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease LOVELY 2 STORY END-UNIT 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
276 Murcia Drive
276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Mallory Creek
1 Unit Available
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
171 Mulligan Place
171 Mulligan Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2116 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse, beautifully decorated by a well known designer. Spacious 3 bedroom with a private suite on top of the garage. Walking distance from community pool, fitness center and club house. Pet friendly community.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
155 Galicia Way
155 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS MULTI-LEVEL CONDOMINIUM IS IN GREAT CONDITION. HOME IS JUST A SHORT WALK TO ''A'' RATED JUPITER SCHOOLS. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS. 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
301 Mainsail Circle
301 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1263 sqft
Available for season 2021 Sought out community steps to the beach. This unit is situated right next to the beach access gate. Good pet welcome on case by case basis. Sea Colony has an olympic size pool, exercise room, and tennis courts.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Mangrove Bay
1 Unit Available
129 Mangrove Bay Way
129 Mangrove Bay Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1598 sqft
Walk through at https://thomrory.us/2RGx6H3 1 story FURNISHED ONLY villa with the largest floor plan in this 55 plus community and direct views of the Intracoastal Waterway from several rooms and the screened in patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3057 E Community Drive
3057 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
Martinique at Abacoa is a centrally located neighborhood in Jupiter. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse is fully Furnished and available August 2020 for rent .

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
300 S A1a
300 N Highway A1A, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1306 sqft
Short term rental by the beach starting May 1st thru mid Nov. Oceancrest amenities include: onsite management/concierge, resort style pool, hot tub, gym, media room, workshop, library, private beach walkway, and gated underground garage parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
107 Mulligan Place
107 Mulligan Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1822 sqft
Great location in a desirable community of Canterbury. Furnished 3/2/1. Spotless unit, a 10 minutes away from the Roger Dean Stadium. 20 minutes to the PBI airport and 1 hour away from the Ft Lauderdale airport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
3028 Windward Way
3028 Windward Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2021 sqft
Nicely Furnished 3 Bed 3bath *OPEN Floorplan with ALL Bedrooms up with 1 full bath down. SS appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Flat Screen TV's, Master with King Bed, Screened patio with grill & fenced yard.
City Guide for Jupiter, FL

Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."

Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jupiter, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jupiter renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

