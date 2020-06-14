Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jupiter Key
1 Unit Available
148 Key Lane
148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2157 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
105 W Tarpon Lane
105 West Tarpon Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2568 sqft
Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
860 Bella Vista Court S
860 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1640 sqft
JAN/FEB/MARCH/APRIL 2020 Weeklies off season $1,000 a week. A block from 3 miles of glorious beaches is this Magnificent 2nd floor townhome nestled directly on Carlin Park with peaceful east views of park.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
1659 W Frederick Small Rd
1659 Frederick Small Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This beautifully maintained T/H offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the private screened in patio.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Antigua
1 Unit Available
1562 Grande Cull Way
1562 Grande Cull Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1938 sqft
Available this July for rent. Pet friendly, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story town home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1001 Seafarer Circle
1001 Seafarer Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1385 sqft
Penthouse end unit completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Den/Office & Laundry Room. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area, master bedroom and private guest suite.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1816 Flower Drive
1816 Flower Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2729 sqft
Gorgeous, updated water front home! New renovations include flooring - no carpet - Brazilian cherry staircase, oak flooring in master bedroom; all new interior and exterior paint; detailed trim & molding; granite counters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2459 Cardinal Lane
2459 Cardinal Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
RENT A FULLY FURNISHED STUNNING CUSTOM HOME ON A PRIVATE LOT. This one story 2700 sq. ft. luxury 4 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated home has a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15268 75th Avenue N
15268 75th Avenue North, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1058 sqft
This nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment in Palm Beach Country Estates is attached to the main house but completely separate (no door connecting to the main house) with its own front entrance and screened back porch.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Jupiter Farms
58 Units Available
Thrive by Watermark
141 Thrive Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1543 sqft
Welcome to Thrive By Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Davenport, FL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.
City Guide for Jupiter, FL

Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."

Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jupiter, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jupiter renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

