58 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with hardwood floors
Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."
Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jupiter renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.