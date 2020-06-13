Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jupiter Yacht Club
1 Unit Available
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 N A1a,
300 N A1a, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
Available for the 2020 off-season; April-Dec only, 181 day minimum. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the seaside community of Ocean Parks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jupiter Key
1 Unit Available
148 Key Lane
148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2157 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hamptons
1 Unit Available
188 S Hampton Drive
188 South Hampton Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1975 sqft
Single family home in desirable Hamptons with private pool with Southern Exposure. This home is special. Kitchen has been opened and modified..fabulous look. Private pool area. 2 good dogs okay

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Admiral's Cove
1 Unit Available
103 Spinnaker Lane
103 Spinnaker Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3347 sqft
Come live in beautiful Admiral's Cove. This beautiful one story, 3 bedroom house is on the water and available for rent. The house is very spacious and on a quiet street and handicap accessible.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
260 Bella Vista Court N
260 Bella Vista Court North, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1640 sqft
Rare annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern view over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches.

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
105 W Tarpon Lane
105 West Tarpon Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2568 sqft
Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
192 Cape Pointe Circle
192 Cape Pointe Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1889 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Bluffs Home on beautiful tree lined street only Baby Steps to Community Pool and Tennis. Annual leases only. Owner is Pet Lover. Good Pets accepted with Pet Fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
372 Maplecrest Circle
372 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1620 sqft
ALL NEW IMPACT GLASS. Fantastic spacious townhome with one-car garage and beautiful screened-in patio overlooking lake. GREAT SCHOOLS! Available after 7/19/20.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Balcony
    Jupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GymJupiter Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Jupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Cheap PlacesJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
    Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
    Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
    Florida Atlantic University