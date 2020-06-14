Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL with garage

Jupiter apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Vintage
82 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
130 Palm Avenue
130 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sea Palms is a Quaint community of only 48 homes within walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean,Carlin Park, shops, restaurants, Harbourside Place, Riverwalk and Maltz Theater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
2916 sqft
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
189 Moccasin Trail N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Admiral's Cove
1 Unit Available
103 Spinnaker Lane
103 Spinnaker Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3347 sqft
Come live in beautiful Admiral's Cove. This beautiful one story, 3 bedroom house is on the water and available for rent. The house is very spacious and on a quiet street and handicap accessible.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
372 Maplecrest Circle
372 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1620 sqft
ALL NEW IMPACT GLASS. Fantastic spacious townhome with one-car garage and beautiful screened-in patio overlooking lake. GREAT SCHOOLS! Available after 7/19/20.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
275 Murcia Drive
275 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT QUIET LOCATION. WELL KEPT CONDO WITH LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE RIGHT BENEATH THE CONDO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS SCHOOL . GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT CLOSETS. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
776 Dakota Drive
776 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1716 sqft
776 Dakota Drive, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease LOVELY 2 STORY END-UNIT 3/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Mallory Creek
1 Unit Available
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
1659 W Frederick Small Rd
1659 Frederick Small Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This beautifully maintained T/H offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the private screened in patio.
City Guide for Jupiter, FL

Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."

Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jupiter, FL

Jupiter apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter 3 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Balcony
Jupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GarageJupiter Apartments with GymJupiter Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with PoolJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jupiter Apartments with Washer-DryerJupiter Cheap PlacesJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Luxury PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesJupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University