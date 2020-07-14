Amenities
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE. Located in Mandarin, you will be minutes from all the action the area has to offer, or as secluded as you care to be in our beautifully landscaped and quiet community. Your new apartment home has the flair and sophistication you deserve with a single-story design of 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms, no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and beautiful surroundings. Our apartments feature dishwashers, disposals, microwaves, range, refrigerator, ice maker and w/d hookups. Our community features a sparkling pool, laundry facility, resident clubhouse and on-site management.