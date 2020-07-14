All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pickwick Apartments

3580 Pall Mall Dr · (904) 567-0454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beauclerc

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0701 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,415

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,470

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pickwick Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE. Located in Mandarin, you will be minutes from all the action the area has to offer, or as secluded as you care to be in our beautifully landscaped and quiet community. Your new apartment home has the flair and sophistication you deserve with a single-story design of 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms, no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and beautiful surroundings. Our apartments feature dishwashers, disposals, microwaves, range, refrigerator, ice maker and w/d hookups. Our community features a sparkling pool, laundry facility, resident clubhouse and on-site management.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pickwick Apartments have any available units?
Pickwick Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Pickwick Apartments have?
Some of Pickwick Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pickwick Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pickwick Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pickwick Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pickwick Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pickwick Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pickwick Apartments offers parking.
Does Pickwick Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pickwick Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pickwick Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pickwick Apartments has a pool.
Does Pickwick Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pickwick Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pickwick Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pickwick Apartments has units with dishwashers.
