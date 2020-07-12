/
167 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, Jacksonville, FL
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2393 sqft
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond.
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
13077 BIRCH BARK CT
13077 Birch Bark Court North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1783 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Woods Community! Enjoy amenities such as the community center, junior olympic pool, eight clay tennis courts, playground, baseball field, soccer field and basketball court! This
13115 TOM MORRIS DR
13115 Tom Morris Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2333 sqft
This 5 bedroom / 3 bath home will be move in ready for you! Planning on new carpet installation and new paint throughout.
13568 LOBO CT
13568 Lobo Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1933 sqft
Do not miss out on this awesome home off of desirable San Pablo! Home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, and dining room! Spacious floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a kitchen over looking the living space flowing
2210 THE WOODS DR
2210 The Woods Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Amazing Home in The Woods. This 3/2 home in the coveted ''The Woods'' Gated Community, has it all! Newer appliances, granite counters, newer flooring and no carpets, etc...you can't go wrong! Screened patio on side of the home.
2755 Sebastian CT
2755 Sebastion Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2123 sqft
Beautiful Renovated brick ft home with 4 BR 2 baths on a nice culdesac. Great entertaining flow - formal LR plus DR, huge great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, spacious kitchen with bar and large breakfast room.
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
