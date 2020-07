Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub

Welcome to Green Tree Place, an apartment home community in Jacksonville, Florida. We are convenient to I-95 and the shopping districts of St. Augustine and Jacksonville, and fine dining and shopping are just down the road. With a Publix a few minutes away and St. Johns Town Center Jacksonville's premier shopping destination, we have everything you need nearby.



Our one and two bedroom apartments feature washers and dryers, contemporary appliances, ceramic tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, screened in patios, walk-in closets, and brushed-nickel hardware. Enjoy the many community spaces, such as the fitness center, swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, and beautiful lake view.