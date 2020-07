Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub fireplace ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table

Tranquil apartment living can be yours at Crescent Ridge. We offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL. Our apartment homes are nestled in a park-like setting, providing one of the most comfortable living environments in the city. Inside and out, our homes have just what you need to live well, including a valet trash service, pet park, tennis court, car wash area, extra storage, and much more. Follow the link below to schedule a tour and discover a redefined living experience.



Crescent Ridge is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our clients. Our experiences and entrepreneurial spirit mean that we understand that no two buildings or clients are the same, an