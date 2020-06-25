All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Road #1803.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Road #1803
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

9745 Touchton Road #1803

9745 Touchton Rd 1803 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1803, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
IL Villagio - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in IL Villagio. This lovely unit has granite countertops, tile and laminate hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances! Sorry no pets. Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in

(RLNE3368146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #1803 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1803 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #1803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1803 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have a pool?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not have a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1803 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1803 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia