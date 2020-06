Amenities

**AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th, 2019**Il Villagio is located off Touchton Road near Tinseltown, St. John's Town Center and Butler Blvd. It has a 24 hour manned security gate. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the 1st floor. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. The kitchen, living room and bathrooms are tile. A washer and dryer is included. This unit has beautiful preserve views.No pets please! HOA Does not allow renters to have pets.