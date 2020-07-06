9736 Fawn Brook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Duval County in an excellent location! Near shopping and dining at Tinseltown and St. Johns Town Center, with quick access to I-95 and FL-202 for a quick daily commute. You can stay close to the action and be home in time for dinner! Kick back in the spacious living area, which features large windows and breathtaking vaulted ceilings that bring in lots of natural light for a healthy and relaxing atmosphere. Prepare delicious meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen, with plenty of cabinets for storing your favorite ingredients. Retreat to the beautiful master bedroom with en-suite bath, a perfect escape for some well-deserved R&R at the end of a long day. Entertain close friends and guests in the private fenced backyard. BONUS: the HOA covers lawn care, leaving you with more time to enjoy doing the things you love! Don’t miss out on this amazing rental opportunity, schedule your showing today!