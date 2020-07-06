All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

9736 Fawn Brook Dr

9736 Fawn Brook Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

9736 Fawn Brook Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Duval County in an excellent location! Near shopping and dining at Tinseltown and St. Johns Town Center, with quick access to I-95 and FL-202 for a quick daily commute. You can stay close to the action and be home in time for dinner! Kick back in the spacious living area, which features large windows and breathtaking vaulted ceilings that bring in lots of natural light for a healthy and relaxing atmosphere. Prepare delicious meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen, with plenty of cabinets for storing your favorite ingredients. Retreat to the beautiful master bedroom with en-suite bath, a perfect escape for some well-deserved R&R at the end of a long day. Entertain close friends and guests in the private fenced backyard. BONUS: the HOA covers lawn care, leaving you with more time to enjoy doing the things you love! Don’t miss out on this amazing rental opportunity, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have any available units?
9736 Fawn Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9736 Fawn Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Fawn Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Fawn Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Fawn Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 Fawn Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

