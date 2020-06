Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

SOUTHSIDE home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, and Huge Family Room with built-ins. This home sits on a large lot, and is nice. It includes stove and fridge, and laundry hook ups. There is also an over sized patio for those summer cookouts!