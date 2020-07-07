973 W 12th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73581fa096 ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.