9663 ABBY GLEN CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker

This lovely home features 3 bedroom and 2 baths and is available for immediate rental! The home is situated in the highly sought after Mandarin area. This home has vaulted ceilings in the great room and an in ceiling surround sound entertainment system. This home has beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the home, carpet in each bedroom, and tiled bathrooms and laundry room. The chef in the family will enjoy the large kitchen with an island. This home has plenty of storage space and granite counter tops. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing on the 10' x 10' patio with an amazing water view.