Jacksonville, FL
9663 ABBY GLEN CIR
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

9663 ABBY GLEN CIR

9663 Abby Glen Cir · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Sunbeam
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

9663 Abby Glen Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely home features 3 bedroom and 2 baths and is available for immediate rental! The home is situated in the highly sought after Mandarin area. This home has vaulted ceilings in the great room and an in ceiling surround sound entertainment system. This home has beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the home, carpet in each bedroom, and tiled bathrooms and laundry room. The chef in the family will enjoy the large kitchen with an island. This home has plenty of storage space and granite counter tops. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing on the 10' x 10' patio with an amazing water view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have any available units?
9663 ABBY GLEN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have?
Some of 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9663 ABBY GLEN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR offer parking?
No, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have a pool?
No, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have accessible units?
No, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9663 ABBY GLEN CIR has units with dishwashers.
