9640 Bembridge Mill Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9640 Bembridge Mill Dr.

9640 Bembridge Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Bembridge Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Spacious 3/2 home in popular neighborhood - Spacious and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath home shows like a model. Lightly lived in and only two years new, with open kitchen overlooking family room, formal living room (or office) and formal dining room. A screen room provides casual living in a generously sized, fully fenced yard on a preserve lot. Enjoy rich community amenities including a kids' splash pool, playground, ball fields, and acres of stocked lake where you can drop a kayak or canoe.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3182016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have any available units?
9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. offer parking?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. has a pool.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 Bembridge Mill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
