9640 Bembridge Mill Dr.

Spacious 3/2 home in popular neighborhood - Spacious and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath home shows like a model. Lightly lived in and only two years new, with open kitchen overlooking family room, formal living room (or office) and formal dining room. A screen room provides casual living in a generously sized, fully fenced yard on a preserve lot. Enjoy rich community amenities including a kids' splash pool, playground, ball fields, and acres of stocked lake where you can drop a kayak or canoe.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3182016)