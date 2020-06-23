9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR

Amenities

FANTASTIC WATERFRONT HOME! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen, baths, and a custom closet. It has tile floors throughout with carpet in two of the bedrooms. It has a wood burning fireplace, screened patio, wood deck and great landscaping. Enjoy your 2 car garage with opener. Washer and dryer are courtesy items. It is close to shopping, restaurants ,I-295, major roadways, Naval Air Station Jax, Baymeadows, and Baptist South. Non-aggressive pet breeds under 35-lbs. will be considered. This great home is available 2-8-19.