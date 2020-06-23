All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR

9622 Bayou Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9622 Bayou Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FANTASTIC WATERFRONT HOME! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen, baths, and a custom closet. It has tile floors throughout with carpet in two of the bedrooms. It has a wood burning fireplace, screened patio, wood deck and great landscaping. Enjoy your 2 car garage with opener. Washer and dryer are courtesy items. It is close to shopping, restaurants ,I-295, major roadways, Naval Air Station Jax, Baymeadows, and Baptist South. Non-aggressive pet breeds under 35-lbs. will be considered. This great home is available 2-8-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have any available units?
9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have?
Some of 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR is pet friendly.
Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR offer parking?
Yes, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR does offer parking.
Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have a pool?
No, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR does not have a pool.
Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 BAYOU BLUFF DR has units with dishwashers.
