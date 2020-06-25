960 Ontario St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1.5 in Paxon - This 3/1.5 home has nice equipped kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, separate dining room and a fenced back yard. There is also central a/c, blinds on all windows, a large living room and sits on a corner lot.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, R on Ontario



(RLNE4974766)