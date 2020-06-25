All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

960 Ontario St.

960 Ontario Street · No Longer Available
Location

960 Ontario Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1.5 in Paxon - This 3/1.5 home has nice equipped kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, separate dining room and a fenced back yard. There is also central a/c, blinds on all windows, a large living room and sits on a corner lot.

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, R on Ontario

(RLNE4974766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Ontario St. have any available units?
960 Ontario St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 960 Ontario St. currently offering any rent specials?
960 Ontario St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Ontario St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Ontario St. is pet friendly.
Does 960 Ontario St. offer parking?
No, 960 Ontario St. does not offer parking.
Does 960 Ontario St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Ontario St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Ontario St. have a pool?
No, 960 Ontario St. does not have a pool.
Does 960 Ontario St. have accessible units?
No, 960 Ontario St. does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Ontario St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Ontario St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Ontario St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 960 Ontario St. has units with air conditioning.
