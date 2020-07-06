All apartments in Jacksonville
9582 Palm Reserve Dr

9582 Palm Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9582 Palm Reserve Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87ed62701f ----
CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!!

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL!

Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home\'s Wyndham Place available for rent. Entrance opens up to a big and bright living area with an open floor plan kitchen. Bedrooms have plush floor to floor carpet and both bathrooms have shower/tub combos! This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center

Construction is so new, GPS does not take you to the correct development. Take Old Middleburg Road to Palm Reserve Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have any available units?
9582 Palm Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have?
Some of 9582 Palm Reserve Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9582 Palm Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9582 Palm Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9582 Palm Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr offers parking.
Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9582 Palm Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9582 Palm Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

