---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50d85e1032 ---- This beautiful home offers a spacious open floor plan with tile throughout the main living area. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a flat kitchen island. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a tiled walk-in shower. The yard is fully sodded and irrigated. This home is too new for GPS: Use KB Homes Wyndham Place Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have any available units?
9573 Palm Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.