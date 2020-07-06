All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

9573 Palm Reserve Dr

9573 Palm Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9573 Palm Reserve Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50d85e1032 ---- This beautiful home offers a spacious open floor plan with tile throughout the main living area. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a flat kitchen island. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a tiled walk-in shower. The yard is fully sodded and irrigated. This home is too new for GPS: Use KB Homes Wyndham Place Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have any available units?
9573 Palm Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have?
Some of 9573 Palm Reserve Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9573 Palm Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9573 Palm Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9573 Palm Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr offer parking?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9573 Palm Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9573 Palm Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

