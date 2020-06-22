951 Turtle Creek Drive North

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Less than 5 minutes to shopping, dining, and I-95 access! Come view this spacious home nestled on a wooded lot. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home includes a living room, a large family room, a bonus room, a galley kitchen, and a breakfast area. The 2-car garage offers extra space for storage. Don't miss this affordable find!

Year Built: 1977

Floors: 1

Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.