Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

951 Turtle Creek Drive North

951 Turtle Creek Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

951 Turtle Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Less than 5 minutes to shopping, dining, and I-95 access! Come view this spacious home nestled on a wooded lot. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home includes a living room, a large family room, a bonus room, a galley kitchen, and a breakfast area. The 2-car garage offers extra space for storage. Don't miss this affordable find!
Year Built: 1977
Floors: 1
Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have any available units?
951 Turtle Creek Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 951 Turtle Creek Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
951 Turtle Creek Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Turtle Creek Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does offer parking.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have a pool?
No, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have accessible units?
No, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
