9508 Watershed Dr N

Updated 4BR/2.5BA Westside Home - AVAILABLE NOW:
360 Virtual Tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/35f63f0c-0148-4fd1-9d9d-57d07333264b?ui=true&_ga=2.95813466.775841314.1563481830-1665188820.1563481830
This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2200+ sqft home features fresh paint throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, first floor den, large master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, screened porch and more.
This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.
