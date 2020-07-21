9508 Watershed Dr N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Updated 4BR/2.5BA Westside Home - AVAILABLE NOW:



360 Virtual Tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/35f63f0c-0148-4fd1-9d9d-57d07333264b?ui=true&_ga=2.95813466.775841314.1563481830-1665188820.1563481830



This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2200+ sqft home features fresh paint throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, first floor den, large master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, screened porch and more.



This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.



(RLNE5039431)