Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

9508 Watershed Dr N

9508 Watershed Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

9508 Watershed Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Whitehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Updated 4BR/2.5BA Westside Home - AVAILABLE NOW:

360 Virtual Tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/35f63f0c-0148-4fd1-9d9d-57d07333264b?ui=true&_ga=2.95813466.775841314.1563481830-1665188820.1563481830

This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2200+ sqft home features fresh paint throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, first floor den, large master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, screened porch and more.

This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.

(RLNE5039431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 Watershed Dr N have any available units?
9508 Watershed Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9508 Watershed Dr N have?
Some of 9508 Watershed Dr N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9508 Watershed Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
9508 Watershed Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 Watershed Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9508 Watershed Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 9508 Watershed Dr N offer parking?
No, 9508 Watershed Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 9508 Watershed Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 Watershed Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 Watershed Dr N have a pool?
No, 9508 Watershed Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 9508 Watershed Dr N have accessible units?
No, 9508 Watershed Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 Watershed Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 Watershed Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
