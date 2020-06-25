All apartments in Jacksonville
9492 GRAND FALLS DR
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

9492 GRAND FALLS DR

9492 Grand Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9492 Grand Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Argyle Townhome with terrific location! - Private Townhome on Argyle Forest Blvd. The subdivision is called the Cornerstone and is close to the Oakleaf Plantation and has access to the pool at the Watermill. This cute townhome has private parking, private garage. A Big 2 story unit backs to a small pond; the landscaped park area in the rear features a screened in Lanai for relaxing and scenic views. All bedrooms are upstairs. The kitchen features built-in microwave, dishwasher, and all appliances including a side by side Refrigerator. Everything is made for comfort and utility, with no yard work or watering the lawn, this low lease price includes the landscaping. A definite winner for the family needing space to play. These homes rarely last long, call today! Sorry No Pets.

Application fee $50.00 per adult
Visit federatedmanagementgroup.com for application details

(RLNE2728641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have any available units?
9492 GRAND FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have?
Some of 9492 GRAND FALLS DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9492 GRAND FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9492 GRAND FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9492 GRAND FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR offers parking.
Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9492 GRAND FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9492 GRAND FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

