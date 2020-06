Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful four bedroom two bathroom home in the Beauclerc area was fully renovated in 2008 with wonderful touches such as upgraded granite in the kitchen and a custom designer fireplace, created just for the home. Beautiful columns in the main family room gives this home a very unique touch. A wonderful addition was added at the time of renovation. This all brick home is close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Centrally located in close to 295.