9419 Indiana St.

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with Bonus Room near the Zoo! - This 3 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I-95. It has a large side yard and open floor plan beaming with natural light. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and the bathroom is equipped with a large vanity.
Features:
- Large Yard
- Private Driveway
- Bonus Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4720720)