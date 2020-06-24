All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9419 Indiana St.

9419 Indiana St · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Indiana St, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Hollyford

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with Bonus Room near the Zoo! - This 3 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I-95. It has a large side yard and open floor plan beaming with natural light. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and the bathroom is equipped with a large vanity.

Features:
- Large Yard
- Private Driveway
- Bonus Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4720720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Indiana St. have any available units?
9419 Indiana St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Indiana St. have?
Some of 9419 Indiana St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Indiana St. currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Indiana St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Indiana St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9419 Indiana St. is pet friendly.
Does 9419 Indiana St. offer parking?
No, 9419 Indiana St. does not offer parking.
Does 9419 Indiana St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 Indiana St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Indiana St. have a pool?
No, 9419 Indiana St. does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Indiana St. have accessible units?
No, 9419 Indiana St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Indiana St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 Indiana St. does not have units with dishwashers.
