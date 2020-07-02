All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL

9410 Osprey Branch Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Craven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9410 Osprey Branch Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This spacious three-bedroom, two-bath condo is an upstairs unit with a one-car garage and laundry room below. Everything you could be looking for on in a rental home! Open floor living room and dining room space, nice black appliances package for the kitchen, Private master suite, with walk-in closet, and full bath.The kitchen features 42'' cabinets, built-in microwave, glass cooktop range, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher this kitchen is a Cooks Dream. Spacious living/dining room combo with vaulted ceilings great room for entertaining or enjoying family time. Master bath has a walk-in shower. There is also an Upstairs balcony that peacefully overlooks a green lawn.Extras include ceiling fans, stackable washer, and dryer, one car garage with remote opener and plenty of ext

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have any available units?
9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have?
Some of 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL currently offering any rent specials?
9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL pet-friendly?
No, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL offer parking?
Yes, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL offers parking.
Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have a pool?
Yes, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL has a pool.
Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have accessible units?
No, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9410 OSPREY BRANCH TRL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia