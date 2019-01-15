9360 Craven Road #406

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Fountain Gate Town Home - Ready to Move-In! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Lovely Mandarin Lakefront Condominium! This townhome style condo features a lovely entry foyer with an eat in kitchen, half bath and laundry room downstairs, and a spacious family room with stack stone fireplace. Light and bright throughout with plantation shutters on the front picture windows and an enclosed sunroom situated overlooking the beautiful lake. Upstairs features double master suites with extensive closets and storage. Convenient to all that Mandarin has to offer, Fountain Gate condominiums are a must see!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



