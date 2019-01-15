All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9360 Craven Road #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9360 Craven Road #406
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

9360 Craven Road #406

9360 Craven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Craven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9360 Craven Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Fountain Gate Town Home - Ready to Move-In! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Lovely Mandarin Lakefront Condominium! This townhome style condo features a lovely entry foyer with an eat in kitchen, half bath and laundry room downstairs, and a spacious family room with stack stone fireplace. Light and bright throughout with plantation shutters on the front picture windows and an enclosed sunroom situated overlooking the beautiful lake. Upstairs features double master suites with extensive closets and storage. Convenient to all that Mandarin has to offer, Fountain Gate condominiums are a must see!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE4775469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 Craven Road #406 have any available units?
9360 Craven Road #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9360 Craven Road #406 have?
Some of 9360 Craven Road #406's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 Craven Road #406 currently offering any rent specials?
9360 Craven Road #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 Craven Road #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9360 Craven Road #406 is pet friendly.
Does 9360 Craven Road #406 offer parking?
No, 9360 Craven Road #406 does not offer parking.
Does 9360 Craven Road #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 Craven Road #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 Craven Road #406 have a pool?
No, 9360 Craven Road #406 does not have a pool.
Does 9360 Craven Road #406 have accessible units?
No, 9360 Craven Road #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 Craven Road #406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9360 Craven Road #406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia