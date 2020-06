Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely 4/2 in the heart of Mandarin, has tile floors throughout, laminate wood in the master, master has dual sinks and separate shower and tub, breakfast bar, fireplace and formal living area. Screened in patio and eat in kitchen area. Tenants just moved out so cleaning and repairs will be done.