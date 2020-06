Amenities

garage air conditioning playground tennis court

3/1 Single family home for rent $800 - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home walking distance to tennis courts and playground. Has a large yard and detached garage. Don't miss this one. Provides you with hardwood & tile floors, central heat & air, a detached garage in the rear of home with a nice spacious back yard for enjoying outdoor activities and more! This home is a must see!!



