Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready, 3/2 near all the Northside Hits! Minutes from Airport, River City Marketplace, Major Highways, and more! Spacious family room open to the large kitchen with eating space in rear. Three great sized bedrooms- en suite offers large walk in closet, large vanity with tub/shower combo.Laundry is inside. Two Car Garage. Open Patio. Close to the amenity center! Schedule your tour today!