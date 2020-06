Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22034880d4 ----

3 bedroom 1 bathroom, situated on a corner lot, recently remolded and ready for a new family. Warm colors and wood look flooring complete this cozy atmosphere with plenty of space to still roam. Home features additional storage closet located outside for lawn equipment ect. This home wont last long so call today for your tour.