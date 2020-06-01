9148 PAISLEY CT

Amenities
Updated 3bed/2.5bth home with fully fenced yard in desirable tree-lined neighborhood. Huge screened lanai perfect for outdoor entertaining. Formal living/dining room, high ceilings, striking painted fireplace in family room. Lovely kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, double ovens, bar top seating & eat in nook. Spa like owners retreat with rain head shower, jetted tub, granite vanities, his and her sinks and walk in closets, with its own fireplace! Painted in soothing coastal colors with custom closets.