Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:39 PM

9148 PAISLEY CT

9148 Paisley Court · (904) 838-8819
Location

9148 Paisley Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Updated 3bed/2.5bth home with fully fenced yard in desirable tree-lined neighborhood. Huge screened lanai perfect for outdoor entertaining. Formal living/dining room, high ceilings, striking painted fireplace in family room. Lovely kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, double ovens, bar top seating & eat in nook. Spa like owners retreat with rain head shower, jetted tub, granite vanities, his and her sinks and walk in closets, with its own fireplace! Painted in soothing coastal colors with custom closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9148 PAISLEY CT have any available units?
9148 PAISLEY CT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9148 PAISLEY CT have?
Some of 9148 PAISLEY CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9148 PAISLEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
9148 PAISLEY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9148 PAISLEY CT pet-friendly?
No, 9148 PAISLEY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9148 PAISLEY CT offer parking?
No, 9148 PAISLEY CT does not offer parking.
Does 9148 PAISLEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9148 PAISLEY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9148 PAISLEY CT have a pool?
Yes, 9148 PAISLEY CT has a pool.
Does 9148 PAISLEY CT have accessible units?
No, 9148 PAISLEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9148 PAISLEY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9148 PAISLEY CT has units with dishwashers.
