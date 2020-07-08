9105 Harrison Avenue

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA in a very quiet neighborhood available now!!!!
Original hardwood floors brought back to life, new kitchen, new bathroom, fresh paint, huge front porch and fully enclosed back porch with washer and dryer hook ups. Garage with brand new roof. Brand new appliances will be in the home. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.
Rent- $899
Deposit- $899
Requirements- 7 Years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.
Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com
Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings
Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.