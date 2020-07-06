All apartments in Jacksonville
909 Corsica Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

909 Corsica Lane

909 Corsica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Corsica Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8af1e403c ----
Spacious well kept home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 3 car garage. FRESHLY painted exterior and interior, new flooring and new stainless steel microwave and oven. Kitchen opens up to family room and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features a Breakfast bar. Large master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Master Bath offers dual vanities, garden tub and large shower. Split floor plan with a Guest suite and bath. Private back covered patio. Pets negotiable. No aggressive breeds.

Professionally managed by One Realty Property Management
onerealtypm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Corsica Lane have any available units?
909 Corsica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Corsica Lane have?
Some of 909 Corsica Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Corsica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Corsica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Corsica Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Corsica Lane is pet friendly.
Does 909 Corsica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Corsica Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Corsica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Corsica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Corsica Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Corsica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Corsica Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Corsica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Corsica Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Corsica Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

